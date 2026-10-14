Mad Sandhu murder case: Key accused Jobanpreet Singh held from Mumbai; 3 pistols recovered

In a major breakthrough in the Mad Sandhu murder case, Counter Intelligence (CI) Jalandhar, in coordination with the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), has apprehended a key operative from Chembur in Mumbai, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav here on Wednesday. The arrested accused, identified as Jobanpreet Singh, is a resident of village Jandoke in district Tarn Taran. Police teams have recovered three sophisticated pistols, including one 9MM Glock, one 9MM Beretta and one .30 bore PX5, along with five magazines and 11 live cartridges from his possession.

On October 3, two motorcycle-borne assailants had opened fire at social media influencer Madhu Sudan Singh alias Mad Sandhu on Loharka Road in Amritsar, resulting in his death. A Case FIR no 186 dated 03.10.2026 under sections 103 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act was registered at Police Station Cantonment at Commissionerate Amritsar.

Earlier, two of his module associates, identified as Harsimranjit Singh alias Sangha and Fateh Singh, both residents of Village Sanghe, Tarn Taran, were also tracked down and apprehended from Surat, Gujarat, in a coordinated operation with Gujarat ATS. A total of 11 persons, including one of the shooters, have been arrested in this case. DGP Gaurav Yadav said that preliminary investigation has established that an accused, Jobanpreet Singh, played a pivotal role in arranging weapons, financing, and providing logistical support to the shooters at the behest of foreign-based handlers, the release said.

The DGP further stated that during interrogation, accused Jobanpreet confessed to his involvement in three separate extortion-linked firing incidents in Tarn Taran district. Further investigation is underway to uncover the wider network and establish its backward and forward linkages, he added. In this regard, a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act at the Police Station State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) in Amritsar, the release added. (ANI)