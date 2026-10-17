“Don’t give anyone too much power over you…”: Sameera Reddy shares her mantra for self-love, body positivity

By Divya Malhotra Compliments can make you feel good, while criticism can sometimes leave you questioning yourself. Actor Sameera Reddy believes the trick is not to let either define your confidence.

The actress, who attended the Lakme Fashion Week on October 16, spoke about her journey with self-love, the supportive community women have built around her on Instagram, and why she encourages her children to look within themselves rather than seek approval from others. Reddy, who regularly uses her Instagram account to promote self-love and body positivity, said she was happy to see the kind of community women had built around her online. She also pointed out how the nature of compliments she receives has changed over the years.

Recalling her time in films, Reddy said she would often receive compliments from men, but the response she gets today is largely from women, especially mothers and young girls. “Actually, 10 years ago, when I was in films, I used to receive a lot of compliments from boys. Today, it's all the moms, mothers and girls. And I think the best compliment you can ever receive is from a woman,” the actress said.

“We’ve created such a wonderful space where women feel safe to express themselves, feel loved and don’t feel threatened about their bodies or how they feel. That’s the most important thing in today’s world, where mental health is a major issue. I work on my own mental health every day,” she added. Reddy also spoke about the importance of teaching kids not to seek approval from others. Referring to conversations with her seven-year-old daughter and 11-year-old son, she said she encourages them to avoid looking outside themselves for validation, as people’s opinions can change quickly.

You know, I tell my seven-year-old daughter and my 11-year-old son not to look outside for validation, because then you'll either feel on top of the world or completely down. When everyone says, ‘Wow, you're amazing,’ you look great. But when people start asking, ‘What's wrong with you? You've become this, you've become that,’ it can affect you. Other people's opinions can make you feel as though your mood and confidence are at stake.” “So, I always tell my children to stay neutral. Stay neutral because you never know what’s going to happen. At one point, everyone will praise you, and at another, they will criticise you,” she said.

The actress further added that she always follows the same approach in her own life, including when it comes to dressing up for public appearances. “I’m dressing up for myself. I feel good about myself. If I think I’m awesome, then I am awesome, regardless of what anyone else says,” she said, adding that this kind of confidence makes it harder for other people’s opinions to affect you.

“I always say, don't give anyone too much power over you, whether it's the media or other people. If someone at home, even an in-law, says something, I simply say, ‘Thank you very much. That's your opinion, and I don't have to accept it.’ “The power should always remain in your hands,” she said. Sameera Reddy seamlessly transitioned from lighting up the silver screen in Bollywood and South Indian cinema to becoming one of India's most impactful digital content creators. After leaving mainstream acting, she redefined her life's work by using her platform to lead a powerful movement for body positivity, mental health, and realistic motherhood. (ANI)