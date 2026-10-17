IMF's Georgieva says regulators must watch risk from non-banks, cyberattacks and fraud

Reuters | Updated: 17-10-2026 11:50 IST | Created: 17-10-2026 11:50 IST
IMF's Georgieva says regulators must watch risk from non-banks, cyberattacks and fraud

IMF ​chief ​Kristalina Georgieva ‌said on Saturday ​that regulators and supervisors ‌must be alert to risks from non-bank institutions, cyberattacks and ‌fraud. Georgieva told a press ‌conference that the IMF and World Bank's annual meetings ⁠in ​Bangkok ⁠this week were marked by ⁠both optimism and worry.

Central banks should ​be laser-focused on preserving ⁠price stability, and IMF members discussed ⁠cracks ​in economic resilience as energy and fiscal ⁠buffers are being depleted, Georgieva said.

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