IMF's Georgieva says regulators must watch risk from non-banks, cyberattacks and fraud

IMF ​chief ​Kristalina Georgieva ‌said on Saturday ​that regulators and supervisors ‌must be alert to risks from non-bank institutions, cyberattacks and ‌fraud. Georgieva told a press ‌conference that the IMF and World Bank's annual meetings ⁠in ​Bangkok ⁠this week were marked by ⁠both optimism and worry.

Central banks should ​be laser-focused on preserving ⁠price stability, and IMF members discussed ⁠cracks ​in economic resilience as energy and fiscal ⁠buffers are being depleted, Georgieva said.