IMF's Georgieva says regulators must watch risk from non-banks, cyberattacks and fraud
IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said on Saturday that regulators and supervisors must be alert to risks from non-bank institutions, cyberattacks and fraud. Georgieva told a press conference that the IMF and World Bank's annual meetings in Bangkok this week were marked by both optimism and worry.
Central banks should be laser-focused on preserving price stability, and IMF members discussed cracks in economic resilience as energy and fiscal buffers are being depleted, Georgieva said.