BMC demolishes parts of Ajay Devgn’s Juhu bungalow over alleged illegal construction 

The action was taken after the civic body issued a notice on September 10, 2026, directing that the construction work be stopped immediately and the necessary documents and permissions be submitted.

ANI | Updated: 17-10-2026 12:47 IST | Created: 17-10-2026 12:47 IST
BMC demolishes parts of Ajay Devgn’s Juhu bungalow over alleged illegal construction 
Ajay Devgn (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has demolished parts of Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn’s bungalow in Mumbai’s Juhu area over an alleged unauthorised construction, according to information provided by the civic body. The action was taken after the civic body issued a notice on September 10, 2026, directing that the construction work be stopped immediately and the necessary documents along with permissions be submitted.

According to the BMC, the alleged unauthorised work at the bungalow included internal alterations, partition walls, windows and other construction activities that were reportedly being carried out without the required approvals. The civic body said it proceeded with the demolition of certain portions of the property after the work allegedly continued despite the notice issued under Section 354A of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act.

The BMC’s action concerns alleged violations of construction rules at the actor’s Juhu property. The civic body had directed those responsible to halt the work and produce the relevant permissions and documents. The development comes as Ajay Devgn’s crime thriller franchise Drishyam continues its strong theatrical run, crossing the Rs 400 crore mark at the global box office. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the third and final instalment hit cinemas on October 2 and has garnered largely positive reviews, with critics praising its performances, gripping suspense and unexpected twists. (ANI)

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