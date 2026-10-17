"Minister can never be helpless victim": Uttarakhand Congress chief seeks Rekha Arya's dismissal over Rs 210 crore graft claims

Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) President Ganesh Godiyal on Saturday demanded the immediate dismissal of State Cabinet Minister Rekha Arya, urging Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to clarify the allegations of a Rs 210-crore corruption scandal levelled against her by her husband, even as the minister rejected the claims as "100 per cent baseless" and welcomed an official inquiry. Speaking to ANI, Godiyal highlighted the gravity of the financial allegations, accusing the Chief Minister of shielding corruption within the cabinet.

"He claimed that the money from corruption was used to buy the benami property. This is a very serious allegation. He added that he actually complained to the Chief Minister about it. The sad part is that even after the complaint, the Chief Minister kept the minister in her position. They're already accused of committing corruption themselves and protecting it. Now, word is coming from within the BJP itself that the Chief Minister has protected corruption. The Chief Minister needs to immediately remove Rekha Arya from her ministerial post. All of this needs to be investigated, and the truth should be made public. As for their family squabble, let's put that aside, but even so, a minister can never be a helpless victim," Godiyal added. As the minister rebutted the claims of the alleged graft of Rs 210 crore raised by her husband, identified as Girdhari Lal Sahu, Minister Arya asserted that her financial background has always been transparent and a matter of public record.

"As far as allegations and counter-allegations are concerned, my entire life is an open book. In my political career, I became an independent Zila Panchayat member in 2003, backed by my maternal family. That was the start of my journey, after which I contested assembly elections and continued forward. Whenever we file nomination papers, all details are submitted. I declared my income and assets in 2012, 2014, and 2022. Everything is available in the public domain; nothing is hidden," Arya stated. Questioning the timing of the corruption charges, the minister termed them a coercive tactic intended to pressure her into withdrawing the domestic violence complaint.

"If there were any truth to these claims, why weren't they raised before I filed my complaint? Notice the pattern: if the complaint is withdrawn, we suddenly become 'honest'; if not withdrawn, allegations are made. This alone clarifies the true motive," she remarked. Welcoming any legal scrutiny, Arya affirmed: "All these allegations are 100% baseless. Nonetheless, if anyone has doubts, there is a due process: conduct an investigation, and make the findings public. If I am found in the wrong, whatever consequence is decided will be accepted."

The remarks came after Arya lodged an FIR against her husband on Thursday, Girdhari Lal Sahu alias Pappu Girdhari, at the Cantt Police Station in Dehradun on charges of domestic violence, physical assault, concealing a prior marriage, cheating, forgery, and caste-based atrocities under the SC/ST Act. (ANI)