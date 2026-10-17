Tanker struck by unknown projectile off Saudi Arabia on Friday, UKMTO says

Reuters | Updated: 17-10-2026 13:33 IST | Created: 17-10-2026 13:33 IST
Tanker struck by unknown projectile off Saudi Arabia on Friday, UKMTO says

An unknown projectile struck a tanker 68 ‌nautical miles northeast of Saudi Arabia's Jubail on Friday, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) ‌said in a report on Saturday.

All crew members ‌were safe and had been evacuated, it said, adding that no environmental impact had been reported. UKMTO ⁠later ​issued a ⁠second report on Saturday that a tanker was attacked ⁠by a rocket-propelled grenade from a small ​boat 78 nautical miles northeast of Jubail on ⁠Friday, damaging its aft port quarter. All crew ⁠members ​were safe, it said, while the full extent of the damage and the ⁠environmental impact was not yet known.

Reuters could not immediately ⁠establish ⁠whether the two reports referred to the same incident.

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