Gold armour adorns statue of Muthuramalinga Thevar ahead of 64th Guru Puja

In 2014, former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa adorned the statue at the Thevar memorial in Pasumpon near Kamudi in Ramanathapuram district with a 13-kg gold armour worth Rs. 4.5 crore (then value) on behalf of the AIADMK.

ANI | Updated: 26-10-2026 23:05 IST | Created: 26-10-2026 23:05 IST
Gold armour adorns statue of Muthuramalinga Thevar ahead of 64th Guru Puja
Gold armour adorns statue of Muthuramalinga Thevar (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

In 2014, former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa adorned the statue at the Thevar memorial in Pasumpon near Kamudi in Ramanathapuram district with a 13-kg gold armour worth Rs. 4.5 crore (then value) on behalf of the AIADMK. This gold armour is adorned every year during the Thevar Guru Puja and Jayanti festival and will later be kept in a bank vault in Madurai. In this context, the 64th Guru Puja and 119th Jayanti festival of Muthuramalinga Thevar will be celebrated in Pasumpon on October 30.

Ukkirapandi Muthuramalinga Thevar, popularly known as Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar was an Indian politician and a prominent leader of the Thevar community. He was elected to Parliament three times. Muthuramalinga Thevar was born on October 30, 1908, in Pasumpon, Ramnad District. On Monday, the gold armour for this year was received from the Madurai Bank vault in the presence of AIADMK Treasurer Dindigul Srinivasan and Thevar Memorial In-charge Gandhimeenal in Madurai, and the gold armour was brought out in the form of green gold.

The gold armour on behalf of the AIADMK was placed on the statue of Muthuramalinga Thevar. Former ministers RP Udayakumar, Manikandan and the memorial in-charges participated in the event. Starting today, the gold armour will be placed on the Thevar Memorial for a week and will be taken to the Madurai Bank vault next week. Armed police are providing 24-hour security for the gold armour. (ANI)

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