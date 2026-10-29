Hayden Panettiere’s death ruled accidental, Police close investigation

Sgt. Diana Munoz of the Greenville Police Department confirmed the findings in a statement to PEOPLE, saying the decision was based on the medical examiner’s “determination and the findings of the investigation.”

ANI | Updated: 29-10-2026 10:12 IST | Created: 29-10-2026 10:12 IST
Hayden Panettiere’s death ruled accidental, Police close investigation
Hayden Panettiere (Photo/Instagram/@haydenpanettiere). Image Credit: ANI

The death of Hollywood actor Hayden Panettiere has been ruled accidental, with police confirming that they have closed their investigation into the case. Sgt. Diana Munoz of the Greenville Police Department confirmed the findings in a statement to PEOPLE, saying the decision was based on the medical examiner’s “determination and the findings of the investigation.”

Panettiere, known for her roles in ‘Heroes’ and ‘Scream 6’, was found unresponsive at an Airbnb in Greenville, South Carolina, on August 16, days before her 37th birthday. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office had earlier ruled her death an accident on September 22. The cause of death was determined to be the toxic effects of fentanyl, 4-ANPP, alprazolam, methocarbamol and quetiapine, as per PEOPLE.

Before the toxicology findings were made public, Panettiere’s representatives had asked people to wait for the investigation to be completed rather than rely on reports based on unconfirmed information. “Recent reports attributed to unnamed sources are unverified hearsay and have attributed to conflicting information that continues to circulate,” the statement read, as per the publication.

The statement also spoke about the need to allow the investigation to take its course. “While we are all eager to find closure and better understand the circumstances surrounding her passing, we must remain patient and allow the investigative process to unfold,” it continued. “The answers we are all seeking will come.” Panettiere’s on-again, off-again boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, and his brother, Zach, were present on the day she died. Neither of them has been charged with a crime in connection with her death.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) joined the investigation on August 20, PEOPLE reported. A source later told the publication that the agency searched Panettiere’s home for illegal drugs nine days after her death. The agency’s involvement raised questions about the possible role of fentanyl in the case. Panettiere, who is survived by her 11-year-old daughter, Kaya, had spoken publicly about her struggles with addiction. In May 2026, months before her death, she released her memoir, ‘This Is Me: A Reckoning’, which went on to become a New York Times bestseller. (ANI)

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