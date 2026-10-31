"...then aapse ghatiya aadmi koi nahin": Salman Khan blasts Scout on Bigg Boss' 'Weekend Ka Vaar' 

After missing the previous Weekend Ka Vaar due to prior commitments, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is back to hosting duties on Bigg Boss 20, and it looks like he’s in no mood to go easy on anyone as he calls out contestants for their wrongdoings. In the promo released by the makers of the upcoming episode, Salman is seen calling out Scout, who was also pulled up by Rohit Shetty and his girlfriend Kaashvi during the previous Weekend Ka Vaar for his growing closeness with fellow contestant Love Gill and his habit of giving her massages.

Salman questioned Scout on why he failed to stand up for Love despite claiming to share a sister-like bond with her. He also asked whether Love had been emotionally manipulating him. "Scout aaap kisi ke saath loyal nahin...Jise aap behen-jaisi dost kehte hai, use girlfriend ke saamne defend nahi kar paye."

The host said, "...rishta wahi par massage nahi...agar patane ke chakar mein aapne farzi commitment diya hai toh aapse ghatiya aadmi koi nahi." Last week, Scout Op’s girlfriend appeared on the Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, where she confronted her boyfriend, Tanmay, over his growing closeness with fellow contestant Love Gill.

During her appearance on the stage, Kaashvi also had a brief interaction with Love and accused her of “trapping” Scout Op. While many viewers supported Kaashvi for confronting her boyfriend, her remarks against Love Gill did not go down well with a section of social media users. Several netizens criticised Kaashvi for making what they considered defamatory remarks against Love, sparking a wave of backlash on social media.Amid the backlash, Kaashvi on Monday took to Instagram and penned a note, "apologising to everyone" she has hurt.

"My intention was to address Scout, call out the mistakes I felt he had made, and hold him accountable for his actions." "However, in doing so, I realise that some of the words I used were insensitive towards other people involved. Regardless of what I was feeling at the time, it is not my place to pass judgements on someone else's intentions or character, and I could have expressed myself better. I never intended to direct hate towards another woman or encourage anyone to target her," she posted.

"I understand that my words carry weight, and I take responsibility for how they may have come across. Watching all the 'She knows what shes doing', 'its her strategy' content clouded my emotions but I should have known better. It's not my place to tell her anything. I recognise that and truly apologise to everyone I've hurt," Kaashvi added. (ANI)