"Salim Khan helped me sign Salman": Producer KC Bokadia on 'Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam' cast 

Producer-director KC Bokadia revealed that veteran screenwriter Salim Khan played a pivotal role in helping him cast Salman Khan in Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam, a film that continues to hold a special place in the hearts of Indian cinema fans. Bokadia opened up about the making of the film 'Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam', which starred Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit in the lead roles.

While talking to ANI, the producer revealed that Salman Khan signed the movie without hearing the story because of Salim Khan. While talking to 'Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam', producer Bokadia said, "Salman didn't listen to the story. I signed him because of Salim sir. So that was the relationship between Salim and me. Salim sir came to the Mehboob studio and said Mr Bhokalya, please give me your luck. I showed him the Tamil movie. Salim said yes. Salman didn't watch the movie or listen to the story."

KC Bokadia also recounted how he approached Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan for a role in his film, despite never having met him before. "I asked Shah Rukh Khan to sign the movie. He was shooting in Filmistan. He never met me. My production manager told him to meet Bokadia. He came out of the studio and I told him about the Tamil film. He came the next day and watched the film. He came out and said that I don't do this kind of film. I will only do it for you," added KC Bokadia.

'Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam' is the remake of the Tamil film 'Thotta Chinungi' directed by Adhiyaman himself. The Bollywood remake was directed by KS Adhiyaman and also included Aishwarya Rai's cameo. It was released in 2002. (ANI)