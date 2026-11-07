From tradition to technology: Ayodhya uses AR to bring Ramayana closer to Gen Z

Blending India's rich cultural heritage with modern technology, Ayodhya is set to give this year's Deepotsav a digital dimension through an innovative Augmented Reality (AR) experience aimed at connecting the younger generation with the Ramayana.

ANI | Updated: 07-11-2026 11:33 IST | Created: 07-11-2026 11:33 IST
From tradition to technology: Ayodhya uses AR to bring Ramayana closer to Gen Z
Ayodhya Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

By Gaurav Arora Blending India's rich cultural heritage with modern technology, Ayodhya is set to give this year's Deepotsav a digital dimension through an innovative Augmented Reality (AR) experience aimed at connecting the younger generation with the Ramayana.

The initiative will allow visitors to experience five significant episodes from the life of Lord Ram through immersive 3D visuals. Using AR technology, these episodes will appear on mobile screens against the backdrop of real-world surroundings, offering an experience that goes beyond conventional storytelling.

Speaking about the initiative, Ayodhya Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi said that the use of AR technology and 3D visuals would help connect the younger generation, particularly Gen Z, with the Ramayana and India's cultural heritage. He added that presenting traditional stories through modern digital platforms would make them more engaging and accessible to today's youth.

"This 10th edition of Deepotsav in Ayodhya is set to establish new benchmarks in divinity and grandeur, both in terms of the scale of preparations and our expectations. To engage directly with Gen Z, we have introduced a mobile app that attendees will be encouraged to download. Through this app, when users point their phone cameras towards a temple, 3D visualisations depicting events from the Ramayana will appear on their screens, allowing them to experience that era firsthand. This is an innovative initiative that uses technology to transport today's youth back in time, enabling them to witness the scenes, atmosphere and essence of that period," he said to ANI. The experience will be accessible through a specially developed mobile application compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

Visitors will be able to access its digital features in the designated Ram Ki Paidi area, where a geo-fencing system will activate the AR experience based on their location. Using their mobile phone cameras, visitors will be able to see digitally recreated scenes from the Ramayana superimposed on their actual surroundings.

They will also be able to capture these visuals and share them on social media, adding an interactive dimension to the Deepotsav celebrations. With this technology-driven initiative, Ayodhya is attempting to bridge the gap between tradition and modernity, offering the younger generation a new way to discover the Ramayana while adding a digital attraction to the city's grand Deepotsav celebrations. (ANI)

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