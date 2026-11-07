New Zealand election voting ends, early results due shortly

Voting closed ​in New Zealand's general election ‌at 7 ​p.m. (0600 GMT) on Saturday and early results will start to be reported shortly in a race that has ‌remained too close to call. Opinion polls have shown both of the two largest parties, National and Labour, have a chance of forming the next government, while they have ‌each lost support to smaller parties that will be the key to ‌cobbling together a coalition.

Key to the result will be whether the Opportunity Party manages to top the 5% needed to get lawmakers into Parliament, with polls indicating that if they do ⁠they ​will hold the ⁠balance of power. While New Zealand’s Electoral Commission expects to report preliminary results from 50% of voting places ⁠by 10 p.m., there may be no new government until after official results are released on ​November 27 and coalition negotiations are concluded.

New Zealand switched to a mixed ⁠member proportional system in 1996, which means people vote for both the party and a local constituency ⁠candidate. There ​are 71 constituency seats and at least 49 party seats and a party or coalition needs a majority to form a government.

Special votes, ⁠which include those from overseas voters or people outside their electorate, will not be ⁠included in the vote ⁠count until November 27. Historically, special votes have favoured the left, with parties on the right losing support following the count.