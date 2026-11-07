New Zealand election voting ends, early results due shortly
Voting closed in New Zealand's general election at 7 p.m. (0600 GMT) on Saturday and early results will start to be reported shortly in a race that has remained too close to call. Opinion polls have shown both of the two largest parties, National and Labour, have a chance of forming the next government, while they have each lost support to smaller parties that will be the key to cobbling together a coalition.
Key to the result will be whether the Opportunity Party manages to top the 5% needed to get lawmakers into Parliament, with polls indicating that if they do they will hold the balance of power. While New Zealand’s Electoral Commission expects to report preliminary results from 50% of voting places by 10 p.m., there may be no new government until after official results are released on November 27 and coalition negotiations are concluded.
New Zealand switched to a mixed member proportional system in 1996, which means people vote for both the party and a local constituency candidate. There are 71 constituency seats and at least 49 party seats and a party or coalition needs a majority to form a government.
Special votes, which include those from overseas voters or people outside their electorate, will not be included in the vote count until November 27. Historically, special votes have favoured the left, with parties on the right losing support following the count.