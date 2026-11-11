Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan back in jail after medical treatment, sources say

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2026 11:05 IST | Created: 11-11-2026 11:05 IST
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan back in jail after medical treatment, sources say

Pakistan's ​former Prime Minister Imran Khan was ​taken to hospital in ‌Islamabad late ​on Tuesday for medical treatment and returned to prison, sources said.

Khan, who is imprisoned in Adiala Jail in ‌Rawalpindi, had an eye check-up at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), one of the officials said on Wednesday. "He had some blood pressure issues ... and was ‌given required treatment last night. He has been shifted back to his prison cell," ‌the person said.

The cricketer-turned-politician has faced multiple corruption charges since he lost power in a no-confidence vote in 2022, and has been in prison for more than three years. All of ⁠Khan's convictions ​bar one have ⁠been suspended or overturned, with appeals pending. He denies wrongdoing and says the charges are politically ⁠motivated, a claim the government denies. Khan's lawyers say the 74-year-old's health has deteriorated in prison ​and that he has lost significant vision in his right eye.

It is the ⁠first known instance of Khan being taken to hospital for treatment and returned to jail ⁠since ​August, when his hospital visit was cut short. A Pakistani court has also ordered jail authorities to allow Khan's legal team to see him and his ⁠wife, his party said.

His party's deputy chairman, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, was also taken to ⁠hospital in ⁠the eastern city of Lahore from a jail in the same city on Tuesday. He remains in hospital.

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