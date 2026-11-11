US-Israeli "attacks" on Iran caused 1.5M tons of carbon emissions: Iranian Prez Pezeshkian addresses COP31 UN climate summit 

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday accused the United States and Israel of causing extensive environmental damage during their military offensive against Iran, claiming that the strikes on fuel facilities in the country released 1.5 million tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, Anadolu News Agency reported.

ANI | Updated: 11-11-2026 22:53 IST | Created: 11-11-2026 22:53 IST
US-Israeli "attacks" on Iran caused 1.5M tons of carbon emissions: Iranian Prez Pezeshkian addresses COP31 UN climate summit 
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Turkiye

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday accused the United States and Israel of causing extensive environmental damage during their military offensive against Iran, claiming that the strikes on fuel facilities in the country released 1.5 million tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, Anadolu News Agency reported. Addressing the COP31 UN climate summit in Turkiye on Wednesday, Pezeshkian said, "Attacks on fuel facilities in Asaluyeh released 500,000 tons of carbon dioxide. In comparison, strikes on fuel storage tanks near Tehran produced another 1 million tons," as cited by Anadolu News Agency.

The agency reported that Israeli strikes targeted oil storage facilities in Tehran on March 7, while gas processing facilities in Asaluyeh in southern Iran were hit on March 18. Pezeshkian accused Washington and Tel Aviv of causing severe environmental destruction during the military offensive, which began on February 28.

He said, "The attacks highlighted a contradiction between international efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and military operations that destroy infrastructure, trigger widespread fires and release pollutants into the atmosphere," Anadolu News Agency reported. The Iranian President also condemned Israel's military operations in the Gaza Strip, saying, "The territory was facing a humanitarian and environmental catastrophe due to the destruction of infrastructure, water resources and ecosystems."

He further said, "Attacks on Iranian protected areas and environmental ranger stations also damaged natural resources and threatened future generations," according to the news agency. Calling for international accountability, Pezeshkian urged organisations to "document environmental damage caused by US and Israeli military operations in Iran and Gaza and establish mechanisms for compensation," Anadolu News Agency reported.

He also highlighted Iran's renewable energy development, saying, "The installed capacity increased from 1,250 megawatts to more than 6,150 megawatts during the last two years." "Iran generated more than 4.5 billion kilowatt-hours of clean electricity in 2026, preventing 2.5 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions," according to Pezeshkian, as reported by Anadolu News Agency.

He stressed that "peace and environmental protection were inseparable", saying "lasting peace was essential to safeguarding the planet," the agency reported. The US and Israeli strikes triggered a war that has caused widespread casualties and damage to infrastructure. Diplomatic efforts involving regional mediators have since sought to end the hostilities, according to the news agency.

Türkiye is hosting the COP31 UN climate conference in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya from November 9 to 20, bringing together world leaders and climate negotiators to discuss emissions reductions, climate adaptation and financing. (ANI)

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