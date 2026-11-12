"Never bring an innocent child into adult's battles": Vivian Dsena calls out personal attacks on Mahhi Vij inside 'Bigg Boss 20' house

Actor and Bigg Boss 18 first runner-up Vivian Dsena has come out strongly in support of fellow actor Mahhi Vij, who is currently a contestant on 'Bigg Boss 20'. During a recent task, Mahhi Vij's seven-year-old daughter Tara was repeatedly mentioned after the contestants got into an argument with the actor.

"Throughout my journey with Bigg Boss, both before and after being a part of the show, I've consciously refrained from commenting on its happenings. But this particular incident has genuinely compelled me to break that silence. Having experienced something similar when my daughter's name was brought into the show during a particular segment, I know how deeply something like this can affect a parent," Vivian Dsena wrote. Calling out the way Mahhi Vij's daughter was dragged inside the 'Bigg Boss 20' house, the actor added, "You can like, dislike someone, question their game, disagree with their decisions or have differences of opinion, but never bring an innocent child into an adult's battles. Tara is just seven years old and has absolutely nothing to do with this game."

Vivian also praised Mahhi for showing her strength inside the house, concluding his note with a caution that contestants must focus on playing the game and fight their own battles, instead of dragging others' families and children. "Play the game, fight your battles, but leave the children and family members out of it. Some boundaries should never be crossed, inside or outside the Bigg Boss house," he concluded.

Earlier, Mahhi Vij's ex-husband, actor Jay Bhanushali, also expressed his disappointment over the remarks made during a provocation task. Taking to social media, Jay shared a strongly worded statement, clarifying that his reaction was not about the contestants' gameplay but about protecting his children from negativity.

In the caption accompanying his post, he wrote, "My Kids are watching this and asking me questions. Requesting all please don’t tag me or my kids in any of this negativity…this post is not coming as Jay Bhanushali but as a father of my kids." The controversy reportedly erupted during a provocation task in the Bigg Boss 20 house, where contestants attempted to provoke one another. During the task, remarks involving Mahhi's motherhood and her daughter Tara became part of the discussion.

According to Jay's statement, Yung DSA spoke about Tara growing up and feeling ashamed of her mother's actions. Kanika Mann reportedly said she would never want to meet Mahhi's children, while Love Gill's mother brought Tara into the conversation by questioning how she would feel if someone made similar remarks about her daughter. Reacting to the comments, Jay questioned why a child was being brought into a disagreement between contestants."Tara is 7 years old, baby. She is not a contestant of Bigg Boss. Getting a child to put someone down is absolutely nonsense," he wrote.

The actor also made it clear that he had initially decided not to comment on anyone's gameplay or share opinions about individual contestants. He added that he would support Mahhi wherever needed. (ANI)