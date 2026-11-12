Heavily armed police respond to Washington, DC, active shooter incident
Large numbers of police in tactical gear poured into a Washington, DC, neighborhood on Thursday morning, where police said an active shooter was barricaded in a building. At least four people had been wounded, according to local media. The shooter was not yet in custody, police said.
"MPD is on the scene of an ACTIVE SHOOTING in the area of 15th and P Street, Northwest. MPD’s Emergency Response Team is on scene. AVOID The AREA," the Metropolitan Police Department said on X. Officers with rifles could be seen positioned on buildings nearby with dozens of police vehicles in the area.
A police spokesperson was unable to confirm the number of people wounded. The incident took place in a neighborhood known as Logan Circle about a mile (1.6 km) northeast of the White House.