Large ​numbers of police in ​tactical gear poured ‌into a ​Washington, DC, neighborhood on Thursday morning, where police said ‌an active shooter was barricaded in a building. At least four people had been wounded, according ‌to local media. The shooter was not yet ‌in custody, police said.

"MPD is on the scene of an ACTIVE SHOOTING in the area ⁠of 15th ​and P ⁠Street, Northwest. MPD’s Emergency Response Team is on scene. ⁠AVOID The AREA," the Metropolitan Police Department said on ​X. Officers with rifles could be seen positioned ⁠on buildings nearby with dozens of police vehicles ⁠in ​the area.

A police spokesperson was unable to confirm the number of people wounded. The ⁠incident took place in a neighborhood known as ⁠Logan Circle ⁠about a mile (1.6 km) northeast of the White House.