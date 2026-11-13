South Korean Foreign Minister Cho and China's Wang discuss Korean peninsula issues, Yonhap reports

South Korean Foreign Minister ​Cho Hyun met with ​his Chinese counterpart ‌Wang Yi ​on Friday in Beijing and asked China to play a constructive role ‌in issues on the Korean peninsula such as efforts to bring North Korea back into dialogue, the Yonhap news agency ‌reported. Cho said that peace on the peninsula serves ‌the shared interests of both South Korea and China, the report said, citing his opening remarks.

The two met in Beijing ahead of the ⁠APEC ​summit scheduled for ⁠next week in the Chinese city of Shenzhen, which will ⁠be attended by South Korean President Lee Jae Myung. The foreign ministers ​exchanged views on regional affairs including the Korean peninsula ⁠and relations between South Korea and China, according to the report.

Wang ⁠said ​China's policy towards the Korean peninsula has not changed, the report added. Earlier this month, a delegation from ⁠North Korea's ruling party travelled to China as relations between China ⁠and ⁠North Korea have warmed markedly since late 2025, with the two sides stepping up diplomatic engagement.