Jharkhand: Congress MLA Bhushan Bara faces rape allegation, FIR registered under POCSO Act; BJP demands arrest

The rape allegation against Congress MLA Bhushan Bara, who represents the 70-Simdega Assembly constituency, triggered political reactions and protests in Ranchi on Friday, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanding his immediate arrest, while Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leaders called for an impartial investigation. Bara has denied the allegations, describing them as a "completely fabricated" conspiracy by his political opponents.

An FIR has been registered against Bara under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act, Hatia Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Niraj Kumar said on Friday. The BJP staged a protest in Ranchi, demanding the MLA's immediate arrest and strict punishment if the charges are proven. Jharkhand BJP spokesperson Sandeep Verma alleged that the case also raised serious concerns over the alleged employment of a minor as a domestic worker.

Speaking to ANI, Verma said, "This is a very serious matter. When an MLA—someone the public elects to work for them—is accused of such a heinous crime, I think they should be investigated and arrested immediately. More importantly, this clearly exposes the true character of Congress." Alleging that pressure was being exerted on the administration, Verma demanded an investigation into the circumstances under which the minor was allegedly kept as a domestic worker.

"Their standards are just dropping constantly. And because they're in government, today I heard—and you guys mentioned it in your interview too—how much pressure was being put on the administration. First of all, keeping a child like that as a servant to do housework is a huge crime in itself. As for child labour, there's a complete ban.. They need to investigate all of this, arrest them immediately, and cancel their membership… This government always tries to protect criminals like this. I demand that these people, who are committing such heinous crimes, be arrested under the POCSO Act and sent to jail right away," he further said. Jharkhand BJP Mahila Morcha President Seema Sharma alleged that the case involved the exploitation of a minor girl and demanded Bara's removal from his constitutional position.

"This is not merely an allegation; it is the statement of the victim—a minor. An individual holding a constitutional position has been systematically bringing young girls into his home. According to the victim, many other girls have been brought there in a similar manner—this is clearly a case of exploitation. One must commend the courage of this orphaned girl for bringing the truth to light. There are likely many other such girls who remain too afraid to speak out," Sharma told ANI. Ranchi City BJP President Varun Kumar Sahu also demanded Bara's immediate arrest and warned of continued protests until justice was delivered to the complainant.

"He is not fit to be called an MLA. Shame on such protectors who turn into predators… All our workers are here and we will fight for her rights. The Hemant Soren government, which claims to speak for tribals, is only committing injustices against them and destroying their dignity," he said. "If Hemant Soren has any humanity left in him, he should come forward right now to get justice for that girl. Such an MLA should be arrested immediately and sent to jail. Otherwise, We will stage a continuous protest until justice is done to that girl and such MLAs are put behind bars. Every single worker will fight from the streets to the assembly," Sahu added.

Meanwhile, Adivasi youth activist Sunny Toppo said he had helped the complainant approach the police and file an FIR after receiving an application from members of a tribal organisation, her supporters and close associates. "This is highly condemnable. It's a huge shame for Jharkhand today. We want to tell you that the girl is an orphan. People from the tribal organisation, her supporters, and her close associates gave us an application to help her get justice. As soon as we got the memorandum in Dhurwa, we immediately brought her to the Dhurwa police station. We helped the victim file an FIR, and we also sent her to the administration for a medical examination," Toppo said.

Further, Congress leader Rakesh Sinha called for an impartial investigation and questioned what he described as different standards being applied to leaders of the ruling party and the opposition. "Look, there can't be two sets of laws in this country. One law for the ruling party and another for the opposition. This country has a single, equal law. Allegations have been made against a Congress MLA. Naturally, there will be an impartial investigation," Sinha told ANI.

JMM spokesperson Manoj Pandey also called for an investigation, saying that action would be taken if the allegations were established. He rejected claims that his party protected or framed anyone. "Since a complaint has been filed against him, there will be an investigation and a probe. If he is found guilty, the investigation will establish the facts at first glance. There won't be any sign of a conspiracy or a plot by the opposition, so action will be taken. We neither protect anyone nor frame anyone," Pandey said.

He further asserted that the state government would ensure a transparent and impartial investigation, adding, "We are not the kind of people who protect adulterers anyway. Ram Rahim is not our poster boy either. Neither Chinmayanand nor Kuldeep Singh are in our party. We have a transparent and impartial government. There will be a fair investigation, and if they are guilty, action will be taken." Bara, however, rejected the allegations, calling them a fabricated conspiracy by his political opponents to damage his reputation. He said that he and his wife treated young people associated with them like their own children and denied that the complainant was employed at his residence.

"This allegation is false; it is completely fabricated. Certain opponents are orchestrating this conspiracy to tarnish our reputation—specifically, to undermine the image we have built, the momentum of our work, and the way we consistently stand by the people. They are doing this solely to defame us...It involves some individuals who were expelled from our organisation, along with other anti-social elements—they are the ones driving this...No, she (the complainant) was not an employee. We have many young people with us—some are in middle school, some in high school, and others in college. Furthermore, I am providing training to some who have completed their education here; for instance, two are currently undergoing GNM (nursing) training. We cover the expenses for them," he told ANI. His wife, Joshima Khakha, also alleged that the case had been orchestrated to tarnish her husband's reputation. She claimed that the minor had been brought to their residence to pursue her education and questioned the circumstances under which she was taken away.

"This has been orchestrated involving that girl—just as you are seeing in the media and as is currently being reported. Look, she was taken away from here, and her own grandparents—her grandmother and grandfather—weren't even informed! When they realised she was gone that night, they were left wondering what kind of situation this was...They are trying to tarnish my husband’s reputation," she said. According to the written complaint submitted to the Vidhan Sabha Police Station in Ranchi, the minor alleged that she was brought to Ranchi in May 2026 by two women on the pretext of securing her school admission and supporting her education.

However, the women allegedly took her to Bara's official residence in Ranchi instead of arranging her schooling and forced her to perform domestic labour. The complainant further alleged that on the afternoon of August 5, when she went upstairs at the residence to serve water to Bara, the legislator forcibly assaulted and raped her. (ANI)