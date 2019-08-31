Popular Haryanvi singer-dancer, Sapna Choudhary meets 'Gudiya Humari'

Newbie Sarika Bahroliya who is all set to make her television debut portraying the role of 'Gudiya' in television serial - Gaudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari on & TV was in for a huge surprise recently.

Popular Haryanvi singer-dancer and Yeh Teri Aakiyan Ka Yo Kajal fame, Sapna Choudhary came visiting the budding actor all the way to her show launch event recently…. Yes, you heard it right! Sapna had heard so much about Gudiya that she was curious to know 'Yeh Gudiya Kaun Hai?' And the moment Sapna had a chance to be in Indore, she immediately lapped it up to know about this character'Gudiya' with unusual comebacks on everything.

Upon meeting, the duo had a fun banter (refer to the video) wherein Sapna sneaked into a live event to meet her Gudiya. Not only that, on behest of the actor, Sapna not only performed on her blockbuster song 'Yeh Teri Aakiyan Ka Yo Kajal' but also taught a step or two to Sarika. Talking about the character Gudiya, this is what well-known singer and performer, Sapna Choudhary had to say, "I had been hearing a lot about Gudiya and her show Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari from myfriends' circle. Obviously, I was curious to know that 'Kaun Hai Yeh Gudiya Jo Padege Sabhi Pe Bhari?'

While Sarika Bahroliya, a native of Gwalior will be essaying the role of Gudiya; well-known television actor Sarrtaj Gill will be portraying the role of Muddu. Talking about his character of Muddu, Sartaj Gill said "Muddu is a young village simpleton who assists his father in a local grocery shop. Although he appears to be tough from outside, he is soft-hearted and extremely passionate about wrestling, an interest that he couldn't pursue due to pressing issues at home. All his life, he has dreamt of being married to a girl who resembles Madhuri Dixit, but his dreams come crashing when he ends up marrying Gudiya, much to his dismay.

