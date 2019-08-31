International Development News
Carey Mulligan in talks for 'The Dig'

PTI Los Angeles
Updated: 31-08-2019 12:21 IST
Actor Carey Mulligan is in negotiations to star opposite Ralph Fiennes in drama "The Dig" for Netflix. If finalised, the movie will be her second project with the streamer after 2017 period drama "Mudbound".

Described as a true World War II story, "The Dig" centres around Edith Pretty (Mulligan), a widow with a hunch that her land contains buried riches. The hunch ultimately pays off. Fiennes is taking on the role of Basil Brown, a local archeologist that works with the widow only to see himself pushed aside by museum curators, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The project, which was previously based at BBC with Nicole Kidman as the lead before moving to Netflix, will be directed by Simon Stone. Gabrielle Tana is attached to produce.

COUNTRY : India
