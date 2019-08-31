International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Dennis Quaid joins Queen Latifah's 'Tiger Rising'

PTI Los Angeles
Updated: 31-08-2019 13:06 IST
Dennis Quaid joins Queen Latifah's 'Tiger Rising'

Actors Dennis Quaid and Madalen Mills have boarded the cast of Queen Latifah's independent drama "Tiger Rising". To be directed by Ray Giarratana, the movie is based on Kate DiCamillo's 2001 book about a 12-year-old boy named Rob Horton who finds a Bengal tiger hidden in the woods and held captive by a mean-spirited motel owner.

With the help of the wise and mysterious maid Willie May (Latifah) and a stubborn new girl (Mills) in school played by Mills, the boy must decide whether to set the tiger free and in turn uncage his emotional grief. Giarratana has also adapted the screenplay, reported Variety.

Deborah Giarratana and Ryan Smith will produce the project while Latifah, Allen Cheney and Christophe Suchet will executive produce.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

READ MORE ON :

cast

Actors

boy

Mills

woods

maid

school

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019