Dennis Quaid joins Queen Latifah's 'Tiger Rising'

Actors Dennis Quaid and Madalen Mills have boarded the cast of Queen Latifah's independent drama "Tiger Rising". To be directed by Ray Giarratana, the movie is based on Kate DiCamillo's 2001 book about a 12-year-old boy named Rob Horton who finds a Bengal tiger hidden in the woods and held captive by a mean-spirited motel owner.

With the help of the wise and mysterious maid Willie May (Latifah) and a stubborn new girl (Mills) in school played by Mills, the boy must decide whether to set the tiger free and in turn uncage his emotional grief. Giarratana has also adapted the screenplay, reported Variety.

Deborah Giarratana and Ryan Smith will produce the project while Latifah, Allen Cheney and Christophe Suchet will executive produce.

