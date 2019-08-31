Jennifer Lopez gives pole dancing lessons to Constance Wu in 'Hustlers'

Singer and actor Jennifer Lopez is believed to have given lessons in pole-dancing to co-star Constance Wu for the upcoming film 'Hustlers.' The film, which revolves around a group of strip club employees who work together to hustle their high-profile clients, is slated to hit the theatres on September 13. Before the movie debuts in theaters, a recent sneak peek into the film shows Lopez's character Ramona teaching Destiny (Wu) some moves on the pole, from a front hook to an ankle hook to a knee hold.

Fifty-year-old Lopez recently opened up about thining of canning the film and having to dance in a G-string. "I was terrified. I felt exposed," the star told Variety.

"I was like, 'I've never done anything like this. I'm going to be up there in f--king dental floss. What is this? Who is this person?'" "And then you get up there, and you have to have a 'f--k you,' empowered attitude. You have to take your power back. You have to be so bold," Lopez continued.

"It's almost like when you say you're a rock star, you have to be arrogant to go up there in front of all those people or you crumble. You realize it's the same type of balls that it takes to do something like that. And these women have that. They are tough, hard, vulnerable and damaged. It's a great character to play," she explained. (ANI)

