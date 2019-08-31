Constance Wu admits being 'dramatic' over 'Fresh Off The Boat' renewal

Reflecting on her "Twitter fiasco" over the comments she made regarding the renewal of her show "Fresh Off The Boat", actor Constance Wu has said that she behaved in a "dramatic" manner. In May, Wu had seemingly expressed disappointment after the show, which incidently launched her in Hollywood, was renewed for a sixth season.

"So upset right now that I'm literally crying. Ugh. F**k...," the actor had posted on Twitter after which she was accused of being ungrateful by the social media users. Though she issued an apology and later clarified her comments, the show's fans were still not satisfied.

Now, talking to the Los Angeles Times, Wu once again addressed the topic and said, "I had this moment of heat where I got upset because I had to give up a job I had been looking forward to and had been chasing for a while. "It was moving to me how many people from the show reached out to me, and even on set ... to say, 'Just so you know, we love you and we know who you are, and you didn't deserve any of that stuff.' Because they also know that I'm an actress - I can be dramatic," she added.

She further said, "I'm dramatic. I'm emotional. But they also know that that doesn't represent me because they have a hundred episodes of behaviour that proves otherwise." Wu is currently promoting her upcoming film "Hustlers" , in which she co-stars with Jennifer Lopez, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, Lizzo, and Cardi B. It releases on September 13.

