Cardi B slams trolls for saying Travis Scott deserves her Grammy

Pop star Cardi B slammed Twitter trolls who think rapper Travis Scott deserved to win Rap Album at the 2019 Grammy Awards instead of her. Fans of Scott flooded Twitter with their grievances regarding Cardi's victory for 'Invasion of Privacy' after the rapper released his new Netflix documentary 'Look Mom I Can Fly' on Wednesday, which shows him visibly upset at the awards.

"On my album, I showed different sides of me," Cardi, began on Twitter. She further revealed that besides dealing with her own personal issues while recording the album, Cardi was also expecting her first child with husband Offset.

"I wasn't even thinking of winning or even the Grammies [sic]. All I can think about was... everybody is disappointed in me, am I still going to have a career after this baby? Is this album going to make me or break me? I need to finish before I start showing," she continued. Thinking back on what all went into creating the project, Cardi explained, "I was like YEA BITCH YOU DESERVE THIS S--! and until this day my s-- still charting."

The star ended the series of tweets by responding directly to a Scott fan, writing, "Ya some grown-ass men talking about dragging cardi cause I won an award for a bomb ass album." "Mind you I myself promoted Astroworld on my page when it came out and have a good relationship with Trav while ya some small dick men talking about draggginh a girl," Cardi tweeted.

It is not the first time that the pop icon had to face backlash for her Grammy win. (ANI)

