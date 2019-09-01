Benedict Cumberbatch’s role in Now You See Me 3 defined, Know the returning actors

Now You See Me 3 is unquestionably one of the most anticipated movies as the previous movie Now You See Me 2 made a huge success in June 2016. Not only fans are concerned about the movie, they are wondering whether Sherlock actor Benedict Cumberbatch will be seen in the movie or not.

Fans are grateful to the CEO of Lionsgate, Jon Feltheimer for announcing Now You See Me 3 in May 2015. He also hinted saying "they had indeed already begun early planning." Later, the announcement of Benedict Cumberbatch was made including reprising the role of Lula May by the Masters of Sex actress, Lizzy Caplan.

There is also a rumor that Isla Fisher will also reprise her role in Now You See Me 3. She played the role of Henley Reeves in the previous two installments. Some also believe that the Thor: Ragnarok actor Mark Ruffalo will be reprising his role as Dylan Rhodes Shrike in the upcoming movie. Isla Fisher was portrayed in Now You See Me 2 through photographs only and so much news on her non-appearance created headlines and some reports claimed that due to her pregnancy she was unable to join the production.

As far as the plot for the third movie is concerned, we must say there is no point to create rumor by speculations. And to avoid it, the production house or movie makers have kept it totally under wraps. However, some reports say that there is a probability to see some new faces in the imminent movie as the viewers are likely to see the Four Horsemen (the criminal group of magicians) in one more big robbery.

The movie is expected to see some returning actors such as Morgan Freeman, Dave Franco, Mark Ruffalo, Michael Caine, Woody Harrelson and Jesse Eisenberg in the roles of Thaddeus Bradley, Jack Wilder, Dylan Rhodes, Arthur Tressler, Merritt McKinney and Daniel J. Atlas respectively. As far as Benedict Cumberbatch's role is concerned, there is a rumor that he will be the next big bad antagonist in the movie.

Stay tuned with Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the movies.

Also Read: Sherlock Season 5 gets hints from Martin Freeman, actor reveals compulsions