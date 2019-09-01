Terry Chen joins 'DC's Legends of Tomorrow'

Actor Terry Chen, best known for playing Pryce Cheng in Marvel's "Jessica Jones', has joined the cast of "DC's Legends of Tomorrow". According to TV Line, the actor is currently filming for the fifth episode of season five of the show.

He will play genocidal real-life ruler Genghis Khan. Titled "Mortal Khanbat", this episode "presents Khan as a cool-tempered but ruthless Mongolian ruler, who finds himself alone in the 1990s Hong Kong. But he adapts quickly and uses his mastery of military strategy to pursue his single greatest ambition: conquering the globe".

Chen's previous TV credits also include "Van Helsing", "UnREAL" and "House of Cards". "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" returns with fifth season in early 2020.

