Jimmy Barnes to kick off Shutting Down Your Town tour 

Jimmy Barnes will kick off his Shutting Down Your Town Tour later this month, and today it can be revealed that Gisborne locals Sit Down In Front will get the crowd rocking, opening all three shows.

Tickets for the Christchurch show have already sold out. Limited tickets are available in Dunedin and Auckland.

Formed during a garage jam session, Sit Down In Front are four childhood friends with a classic hard and fast, raw punk sound. Having recorded and self-produced their first album Red Light Runner at the ripe old age of 14 years, they have built up a solid following playing regular headline sets and opening for the likes of Villainy. The lads have also made the national final of the Smokefree Rockquest to be held in Auckland later this month.

Their latest single 'Rain' was recorded at Roundhead Studios, spent three weeks in the Official New Zealand Music Charts and received spins on The Rock. Don't miss this exciting young band opening for Jimmy this September.

'Barnesy' is the heart and soul of Australian rock & roll. Over recent years his bestselling memoirs "Working Class Boy" and "Working Class Man", and their accompanying sold-out theatre tours, have struck a deep chord across both New Zealand and Australia. Now it's time to finally return to what he loves most - electrifying audiences with one of the greatest catalogs in the history of Oz rock with the Shutting Down Your Town Tour featuring Cold Chisel anthems, solo classics like 'Working Class Man' and 'Ain't No Second Prize' plus his #1 radio hit, 'Shutting Down Our Town'.

Jimmy Barnes' new album, My Criminal Record, debuted at #3 in the Official New Zealand Top 40, Jimmy's highest chart in New Zealand in over two decades. Current single Shutting Down Our Town hit #1 on The Rock and has stayed in the top 10 since. My Criminal Record will be available for purchase at all three shows.