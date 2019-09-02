Thandie Newton says declining sexual advances of filmmakers narrowed her options

Thandie Newton says even though saying 'no' to sexual advances of Hollywood producers took a toll on her career, she does not regret her decision. The British actor, who became a household name after starring in films such as "Mission: Impossible 2", "Crash" and "The Pursuit of Happyness" in the 2000s, has been a vocal supporter of the #MeToo and Time's Up movements, which started in the wake of sexual harassment allegations against former producer Harvey Weinstein.

"I didn't realise until recently that it had affected my career. I know this from a number of people, because they wouldn't give it up, they weren't hired. As an actor, not only are you available to working on the movie, you're also potentially available to what? Have an affair with? Experience groping? "I had already spoken about how that's not going to fly with me, so it narrowed my options," Newton told SiriusXM.

Newton, 46, most recently featured in "Westworld" season two. The actor received overwhelming reviews and an Emmy Award for outstanding supporting actress for her performance in the show's first season. She is currently looking forward to the premiere of "Westworld" season three.

