Had to forget what I learnt during modelling to give my movie career a push, says Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne says she had to unlearn many things from her stint as a model when she started acting which included not looking at camera all the time. The 27-year-old star, who made her acting debut with Joe Wright's 2012 film "Anna Karenina", said working on the period drama taught her a lot.

"Fashion really f*cked me when it came to acting. When I did my first film – 'Anna Karenina', which I didn’t have a speaking part in – every time I was on screen, the director (Wright) would come up to me and say, 'Cara, you’re modelling again. Stop trying to look pretty'," Delevingne said in an interview with Elle UK magazine. "I was an extra with 60 other people on screen at the time. I was like, 'But what do you mean?' And he'd tell me, 'You're not in the moment, you're just trying to look hot.' I never thought I did that. Modelling makes you know where the camera is at all times, and you have to forget that when you’re acting," she added.

Delevingne said she found that modelling is more surface, while acting is a bit deeper. "Either way, you're getting rejected at some point. Which is something I've spent a lot of time working on," the actor said.

Delevingne currently features in Amazon's neo-noir fantasy series "Carnival Row", opposite actor Orlando Bloom.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)