Miley Cyrus, Kaitlynn Carter are 'very happy together'

Singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus, who recently parted ways from her husband and actor Liam Hemsworth, has found new love in Kaitlynn Carter! The two were spotted spending their Labour Day weekend arm-in-arm, reported People. The 26-year-old singer and Carter were spotted on a lunch date in Los Angeles on Sunday with Cyrus's mother Tish.

In photographs from their outing, Cyrus can be seen wrapping her arm around Carter's shoulder as both the ladies wore matching white t-shirts. "They live together and are very happy. Miley is doing great. She is moving on. She seems to have no regrets. She loves being with Kaitlynn," a source close to Cyrus told People.

Things between the pair have been heating up since August when the news of Cyrus calling it quits with Hemsworth first broke. Shortly after that, she and Carter, who recently split from husband Brody Jenner, were spotted kissing on an Italian getaway. Since returning to Los Angeles, the two have been inseparable and spotted together on multiple occasions, including last week's MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, New Jersey.

MTV cameras briefly caught Carter placing her hand on Cyrus's head backstage before the singer performed an emotional version of her break-up anthem 'Slide Away' at the award ceremony. Later, they were photographed holding hands as they walked into the Up and Down nightclub in New York City for the after-party.

"Miley is very close with Kaitlynn. It's romantic, but also a friendship. They are both going through similar stuff right now and are bonding over it," an insider previously told the outlet. Cyrus and Hemsworth announced their separation in a statement released in August, just seven months after getting hitched following an on-again, off-again relationship of 10 years.

"Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time," the couple's rep said in a statement. "Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of the animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy," the rep added.

Hemsworth filed for divorce on August 21, citing "irreconcilable differences". The pair signed a prenuptial agreement ahead of their wedding. "She didn't expect it and is a bit disappointed, but she is still doing well and has obviously moved on as well," an insider close to Cyrus previously told People.

Cyrus and Hemsworth first met in 2009 on the sets of 'The Last Song'. They began dating shortly after that and made their red carpet debut as a couple in 2010. They've had some bumps in their romance over the years. The two were dating on and off before Liam proposed in 2012. They called off their engagement a year later and reconciled their relationship in 2015. They officially tied the knot at their Nashville home in December 2018. (ANI)

