Andrew Scott ready to return as 'hot priest' if 'Fleabag' season three happens

Phoebe Waller-Bridge may not be planning to come up with the third season of "Fleabag" anytime soon, but Andrew Scott says he will be more than willing to join the cast if the writer-director plans to return. The critically-acclaimed dark comedy featured Scott as much-loved 'hot priest', who appears in the season two of the series and makes angry and sexually voracious Fleabag go week in the knees.

In an interview with Digital Spy, the actor said he is ready to do whatever Waller-Bridge wants her to in the show in the future. "Listen, I'll be there, whatever she wants me to do. I love the fact that that story was completely self-contained and beautiful. I think sometimes when something is a success, you just want to elongate it for kind of the wrong reasons," Scott said.

The actor praised Waller-Bridge for being "instinctive". "I really admire that something's been a huge success, and she goes: 'No, no, no – this is what I'm going to do next year'.

"It just shows the person that she is. Because I'm sure that there's a lot of enticing things that she's not been distracted by. I think that's kind of admirable, in a way," he added. Scott reiterated that it was important to end the show at a high point because "unless you have a real reason to write it, audiences really pick it up, and then you sort of spoil something that's actually really special to people."

"I'll see what happens with Fleabag in 10 or 15 years," he added. Recently, Waller-Bridge had said in an interview that she may return to "Fleabag" after she turns 50 and has more life experiences.

