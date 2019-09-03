'Sherlock Holmes 3' to maintain Ritchie's element but will also bring my own voice: Fletcher

Filmmaker Dexter Fletcher says the much-anticipated "Sherlock Holmes 3" will be different from the previous two films in the franchise, directed Guy Ritchie. The films feature Robert Downey Jr as Holmes and Jude Law as Dr. John H. Watson and Feltcher said he will be bringing his own touch to the movie while keeping Ritchie's voice entact.

"We're different filmmakers and I'm not going to ignore what he did so brilliantly before. I mean there will be an element of that, but I will also bring my own voice to it as well and it will be something sort of different. I suppose that's the idea of bringing in someone new. We'll see what happens," Fletcher told Collider. The director said he has discussed the project with Ritchie and he has been "very generous about it".

"He's like, 'You're going to have a great time. Go and have a great time'. It'll be exciting. Rob is fantastic, Jude is amazing. There's an incredible cast there and a great opportunity," Fletcher added. "Sherlock Holmes 3" is scheduled to be released on December 22, 2021.

