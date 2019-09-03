'13 Reasons Why' star Grace Saif goes off social media

"13 Reason Why" actor Grace Saif has gone quiet on social media after being trolled by show's fans for her portrayal of Ani Achola. Some fans had issues with Ani's sudden prominence in the third season of the series, which revolves around a group of teenagers as they navigate the murder of one of the former star athletes of Liberty High School.

Ani serves as the narrator for the third installment of the series, which premiered on Netflix on August 23. Following the trolling on social media, Grace has made her Twitter account private and has deleted all her pictures from her Instagram page.

Timothy Granaderos Jr, who plays Monty de la Cruz, on the show took to his Instagram to support Grace and urged fans to be nicer. "Whether or not you support, like, or love, a character in our fictional tv show — please remember that there is a talented and beautiful actor/actress bringing those scripted words to life," he wrote.

"One of the underlining themes in our show is to take care of each other. I've seen some pretty nasty things being said online, concerning the introduction of a new character. Y'all are passionate and we love you for that, but please please try to be kind and respect the work of the talented actress/actor behind the character," he added. Actor Anne Winters, who portrays Chloe Rice, told People magazine that the backlash towards Grace was "unwarranted".

"Ani is amazing, Grace who plays Ani is like the sweetest girl ever. I really loved her character this season," she added. The controversial show will conclude with one final season, which will focus on the main characters' graduation from high school.

