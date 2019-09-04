Katheryn Winnick, Juan Pablo Raba join Liam Neeson in 'The Minutemen'

Actors Katheryn Winnick and Juan Pablo Raba have been tapped for Robert Lorenz's upcoming action-thriller 'The Minutemen'. The plot of the film revolves around the story of a retired Vietnam veteran who believes that he is responsible for the death of a boy who is being hunted by the cartel. Winnick and Raba will join actor Liam Neeson.

'The Minuteman' is set to start production in September at different locations in Ohio and New Mexico. Robert Lorenz has co-written the script with Chris Charles and Danny Kravitz. Tai Duncan and Mark Williams, Warren Goz and Eric Gold are together producing the action thriller. Lorenz has earned three Oscar nominations as a producer for 'American Sniper,' 'Letters from Iwo Jima' and 'Mystic River.'

Neeson has earlier starred in action trilogies 'Taken', 'Widows', 'The Commuter', 'Run All Night' and 'Cold Pursuit'. He will next be seen in F. Gary Gray's 'Men in Black: International', also starring Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson. (ANI)

