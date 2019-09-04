Ryan Murphy says he has more projects in works at Netflix, including 'A Chorus Line' series

Critically-acclaimed TV creator-producer Ryan Murphy has revealed that he has a series of projects in works for streaming service Netflix. Murphy told Time that he is working on a 10-episode adaptation of "A Chorus Line", which focuses on designer Halston starring Ewan McGregor, a documentary series about Andy Warhol, and a Marlene Dietrich project that will his frequent collaborator Jessica Lange.

The genius producer's first Netflix series, "The Politician", starring Ben Platt, will premiere on September 27. Apart from this, he is working on "Ratched", which features Sarah Paulson as a younger version of the fearsome nurse from "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" and series "Hollywood" , starring Patti LuPone and Holland Taylor.

Murphy scrapped his Fox deal last year for a Netflix pact reportedly worth USD 300 million.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)