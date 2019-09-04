Entertainment News Roundup: Fashion photographer Peter Lindbergh dies at 74; U.S. rapper A$AP Rocky will not challenge assault conviction: lawyer

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Trial of actor Cuba Gooding Jr gets October date in groping case

Judge Herbert Moses of the Manhattan Supreme Court set an Oct. 10 trial date on Tuesday for the actor Cuba Gooding Jr., who was charged with groping a woman at a Manhattan bar in June. Gooding, dressed in a gray suit and tie, appeared calm during a brief appearance at the court. His trial had previously been scheduled to begin Tuesday, but prosecutors said they needed more time to gather video evidence and turn it over to Gooding's lawyers.

In a first, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas both named People's best dressed

Actress Priyanka Chopra and her pop star husband Nick Jonas were named the best dressed of 2019 by People magazine on Wednesday, marking the first time in the celebrity magazine's history that a couple has shared top style honors. Chopra, 37, a former Miss World who became a star in both Hollywood and Bollywood, and Jonas, 26, topped People's annual best-dressed list in an eclectic slate that included actor Billy Porter and tennis champion Serena Williams along with style-setting veterans such as Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga and Celine Dion.

Fashion photographer Peter Lindbergh dies at 74

German fashion photographer Peter Lindbergh, credited with inventing the concept of the supermodel in the 1980s, has died aged 74, a message on his Instagram account said on Wednesday. Lindbergh recently shot pictures of women for the "Forces for Change" issue of British Vogue magazine that Meghan, wife of Britain's Prince Harry, guest-edited. The women he photographed included actress Jane Fonda, climate activist Greta Thunberg, and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden.

David Beckham, Greta Thunberg among winners at GQ awards in London

Former England soccer captain David Beckham, veteran U.S. singer, and song-writer Iggy Pop and teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg were among the figures honored on Tuesday at the annual GQ Men of the Year Awards. Beckham, who retired from professional soccer in 2013, received the Editor's Special Award for his services to the sport over a career of more than two decades that included playing for clubs such as Manchester United and Real Madrid as well as the England national team.

Ariana Grande sues Forever 21 for $10 million over look-alike ad campaign

Popular singer Ariana Grande has sued Forever 21 for $10 million, accusing the fashion retailer and a beauty company started by its billionaire founders' daughters of piggybacking off her fame and influence to sell their wares. In a complaint filed on Monday, Grande said Forever 21 and Riley Rose misappropriated her name, image, likeness and music, including by employing a "strikingly similar" looking model, in a website and social media campaign early this year.

Veteran Swedish director Andersson reflects on humanity in 'About Endlessness'

A father tying up his daughter's laces in the rain, a priest doubting his faith and a man being tied to a post and then abandoned all make up little slices of life in Roy Andersson's 'About Endlessness', a reflection on humanity, be it kind or cruel. The Swedish director on Tuesday premiered his latest work at the Venice Film Festival where, in 2014, he won its top Golden Lion Prize for the black comedy "A Pigeon Sat on a Branch Reflecting on Existence".

'Blessed' Julie Andrews gets lifetime achievement award in Venice

Julie Andrews, the star of much-loved movies "Mary Poppins" and "The Sound of Music", said on Monday she was "blessed" to have had a long, illustrious cinema career as she was awarded a lifetime achievement award at the Venice Film Festival. The 83-year-old, who won an Oscar in 1965 for playing the strict but kind-hearted nanny Mary Poppins, held up and kissed the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement award to an applauding audience.

U.S. rapper A$AP Rocky will not challenge assault conviction: lawyer

U.S. rapper A$AP Rocky, who got a suspended sentence for his role in a brawl in Stockholm, will not appeal against his assault conviction, his lawyer said on Wednesday. A$AP Rocky, real name Rakim Mayers, and two of his entourage were convicted on Aug. 14 of kicking and beating a 19-year-old man after an argument. They had told the court they acted in self-defense.

'The Painted Bird' tells 'timeless' story of survival in dark times

Set somewhere in rural eastern Europe towards the end of World War Two, "The Painted Bird" is a somber tale of a young boy trying to survive a harsh wilderness and the cruelty of strangers, and is described by one of its stars as "timeless". Based on a 1965 novel by Polish-born novelist Jerzy Kosinski, the 35mm black and white film, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival on Tuesday, depicts a bleak world where being different is dangerous.

Timothee Chalamet dons armor for medieval coming-of-age tale 'The King'

Timothee Chalamet goes from reluctant heir to powerful monarch in "The King", a role he described as "terrifying" in a coming-of-age tale loosely based on William Shakespeare's plays about Prince Hal and his transformation into Henry V. Chalamet's Hal, like Shakespeare's in his plays Henry IV parts one and two, prefers to live away from the palace, among common folk, carousing with his hard-drinking friend and mentor, knight Sir John Falstaff, played by Joel Edgerton.

