Waiata Māori Music Awards to feature star performers on Sept 13

The Waiata Māori Music Awards red-carpet glamour ceremony on September 13 will feature a star-studded line-up of performers: Big concert drawcards Six60, current hitmaker Troy Kingi, contemporary Māori music pioneer Taisha, multiple award-winners Bic Runga, and Theia and current finalist La Coco. Kirsten Te Rito will perform in honor of Iconic Award recipient Pixie Williams.

Past winners Maisey Rika, Rob Ruha and Taisha are ambassadors for the awards, representing the kaupapa to encourage, honor and celebrate the achievements of outstanding traditional and contemporary musical composition by Māori artists.

A highlight of Te Marama Pūoru Waiata Māori - Māori Music Month – the Waiata Māori Music Awards ceremony is now in its 12th year.

Finalists, including Amba Holly, Maaka Fiso and PERE and VIP guests from the world of Māori music will walk the red carpet at Club Hastings from 4.30pm on their way into the dinner and show.

The Waiata Maori Music Awards will be presented on Friday, Sept 13 at Club Hastings. Tickets for dinner & show, or show-only, are available from iTicket

The ceremony will be live-streamed on Waiata Māori Music Awards Facebook and broadcast live by Awards media partner Radio Kahungunu.