Leslie Jones says goodbye to 'Saturday Night Live' in emotional Twitter post

Actor-comedian Leslie Jones has bid adieu to the late-night sketch comedy show, "Saturday Night Live". In a Twitter thread, the 51-year-old actor confirmed the reports that she is leaving the show and will not be appearing in its upcoming 45th season.

In her post, Jones thanked NBC network and creator Lorne Michaels for the giving her an opportunity to be a part of the long-running show. "Yes it's true, I am leaving 'Saturday Night Live'. I cannot thank NBC, the producers, writers, and amazing crew enough for making 'SNL' my second home these last five years. Lorne Michaels, you've changed my life in so many ways! Thank you for being my mentor and confidant and for always having my back.

"You not only have my loyalty but you have my heart too! You have shown me skills I never imagined I had. I leave a better performer because of you. To the incredible cast members: I will miss working, creating and laughing with you," the actor wrote. The "Ghostbusters" actor also thanked her co-stars for making her stay at "SNL" a memorable one.

"I will miss holding it down with Kenan every day, I will miss Cecily's impression of me making me laugh at myself often, I will miss Kate's loving hugs and talks when I needed. And of course Colin, you porcelain-skinned Ken doll. "I will miss all my castmates!! Especially being at the table reads with them!! Everyone needs to know Leslie Jones couldn't have done any of the things I did without these people," Jones said.

The actor concluded her Twitter thread by giving a shout-out to her fans. "One last thing – to the fans – you are the BEST!! Thank you for all the love and support through my SNL years and I know you will be as excited as I am when you see some of the amazing projects and adventures that I have coming up very soon! Love you all!! #iamnotdeadjustgraduating" Jones said.

The actor originally joined "SNL" as a writer and got noticed as a part of multiple appearances on the show's popular "Weekend Update" segments. She boarded the cast of the show in 2014. Jones was one of the original comics who were considered to join "SNL" in December 2013 after it received heavy criticism for having a predominantly white cast. It is unknown if the show will add another name to replace Jones, who was the show's oldest castmember. She earned a supporting actress Emmy nod in 2017 and 2018.

