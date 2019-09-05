Kevin James to star in Netflix comedy show ‘The Crew’

Actor Kevin James will headline Netflix's new comedy series "The Crew". The multi-cam sitcom is set in a NASCAR garage and feature James as a crew chief, who, after owner steps down and passes the team off to his daughter, finds himself at odds with the tech-reliant millennials she starts bringing in to modernize the team.

Jeff Lowell of "The Ranch" and "Two and a Half Men" fame will write and showrun the series, the streamer said in a statement. He will also executive produce the show alongside James, Jeff Sussman, Todd Garner, Matt Summers, and Tim Clark.

