Inspiring, quirky and comedic: the many colours of teachers in Hindi cinema

They are goofy, they are kind, stern at times and moralistic at others, realistic and quite often completely over the top, Bollywood over the decades has come up with several 'teachers', giving valuable life lessons from the classroom and beyond. Aamir Khan's empathetic Ram Shankar Nikumbh in "Taare Zameen Par" gives an insight into the world of dyslexic children, Boman Irani's eccentric Viru Sahastrabudhhe of "3 Idiots" shows the pitfalls of a competitive education system and its tragic toll on students, and Hrithik Roshan's portrayal of Anand Kumar in the biopic "Super 30" makes us realise that quality education need not be confined to the privileged.

The examples are many. In "Hitchki", Rani Mukerji portrays a teacher who does not let Tourette's syndrome get in the way of becoming an inspiration for her students. She helps them overcome their dire economic circumstances and guides them towards success.

Often, however, women teachers are not taken too seriously -- remember Archana Puransingh as Miss Braganza in "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai" and Sushmita Sen as Chandni in "Main Hoon Na". "I'm highly inspired by 'Taare Zameen Par'. I loved Aamir Khan as a teacher and I would like to bring a change in the lives of my students by empowering them.

"Be it 'Taare Zameen Par' or 'Hitchki', each time I watch these movies, I value my profession more as they make me reflect on the important role I play as a teacher in my students' life," Preeti Singhal, who teaches at Gurgaon's Delhi Public School, told PTI. In "Taare Zameen Par", a story developed by Amol Gupte and wife Deepa Bhatia, an art teacher taps into the creativity of an eight-year-old dyslexic child who is struggling with conventional education. The 2007 film, Aamir's debut direction, is credited with creating awareness about dyslexia. In an interview with PTI, Rani had reflected on why she chose "Hitchki" as her return to cinema after the birth of her daughter.

"This film is about human spirit and the challenges that underprivileged children go through in society. The important message in our film is that there should be no discrimination when it comes to education or anywhere," she had said. "Hitchki" is also cited by Bindu Saini, principal of Pune's S B Patil School, as an inspiration.

Films and stories with teachers at the centre underscore that even a short encounter and exposure can change the course of a life, Saini said. "We need to understand and accept that life decides its course through a variety of experiences and exposures, and each small incident or small encounter with a person can change the course of a life.

"In fact, when we read about a character or we watch them on screen, we start connecting with and living that character, thus leaving a major impact on shaping and defining our personality," Saini added. Rani played deaf and blind student Michelle to Amitabh Bachchan's teacher in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Black" , said to be inspired by the life of Helen Keller.

The film depicts how Bachchan's Debraj Sahai played an instrumental role in helping Michelle not just get an education but also cope with the challenge of her very difficult life. Rajkumar Hirani's "3 Idiots" takes a critical and sometimes comic look at a teacher's obsession with success and grades.

Viru Sahastrabudhhe, the principal of an engineering college in the film, ends up learning that education is not about numbers. The slice of life "Do Dooni Chaar" sees Rishi Kapoor playing a modest high-school mathematics teacher who doesn't let his hand-to-mouth existence come in the way of his love for teaching and the ideals that govern his life.

\R"In the end, the difference between the privileged and underprivileged is only of opportunity. If all get equal opportunity to quality education, India will move ahead faster," said Anand Kumar, whose life was captured on film in "Super 30". Kumar, who has helped many achieve their dreams of becoming engineers, cited the examples of his students from modest background working in US firms.

Naseeruddin Shah has played a teacher and mentor many times in his career, his most memorable performances being "Sparsh", "Sir" and "Iqbal" . "Sparsh" is an intimate look at the life and philosophies of a visually handicapped principal who runs a blind school while "Sir" sees him as a teacher who helps the daughter of a mafia don who has killed his son overcome her stammer.

In "Iqbal" , Shah plays a former cricketer turned coach who battles his alcoholism to teach a deaf-mute talented boy and see him become a competitive cricketer. The film, with its inherent message of overcoming obstacles, won the National Award for best film.

