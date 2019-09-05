Want Karan to be a good human being first, says Dharmendra

Veteran actor Dharmendra is looking forward to his grandson Karan Deol's debut film "Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas" but wants the newcomer to be a good human being above anything else. Dharmendra is hopeful that the audience will accept Karan the way they loved and supported him and his two sons -- Sunny and Bobby Deol.

"I came from a village to this industry. I haven't been to any acting school but I know how to react. Acting is just a reaction. An emotional person reacts faster. We are emotional people and we do react fast but we also know we have to react according to the situation. "I haven't learnt acting from anywhere and I am still here in the industry. It's because of the blessings of almighty and love of our fans. I want everyone to love and accept him (Karan)," Dharmendra told reporters here at the trailer launch of the film.

The 83-year-old veteran said his simplicity and kindness were the qualities that kept him in the heart of his fans all these years. "It has been 60 years here and I am still getting a lot of love and respect from everyone because I have always been a good person. You should be humble, nice and be good with the unit and I can see you (Karan) are like that. As far as qualities are concerned, what I don't want him to take from me is drinking. He shouldn't drink," he said.

"Karan is very emotional, an intelligent and gentle person," he added. Dharmendra said he was both happy and nervous about Karan's debut.

"I feel I am Karan today and that my film is going to release. My heartbeats are faster than yours (Karan). I had left it all on Sunny (to launch Karan) and said you must carry on by doing good films. I have not seen the film, I have seen some portions and songs and I am happy with it." The film, directed by Sunny, has been mostly shot in Spiti Valley, Manali and Ladakh.

The film is scheduled for release on September 20.

