One Piece Chapter 955: Will Shanks join Luffy? Linlin vs Kaido fight expected

One Piece Chapter 955 will be delayed this time and manga lovers are tad disappointed. It seems the manga is getting break frequently these days than before. In Chapter 954 of One Piece, we had seen plenty of progresses in the story of Wano and fans are quite excited to know what they can have to enjoy in the next chapter.

One Piece Chapter 955 is expected to show some actions. The result of the fight between Linlin and Kaido is awaited. Earlier it was revealed that Big Mom Pirates captain Linlin and Beast Pirates captain Kaido had a plan to join hand as she shared the same mission. Their mission was to kill Monkey D Luffy and exterminate other Straw Hat Pirates.

Now some believe that in One Piece Chapter 955, Red Hair Pirates captain Shanks may join Luffy's crew. The manga aficionados are excited once news of Shanks started spreading as Luffy considers him as a close friend and his saviour. Earlier, he told Straw Hat Pirates captain that they would meet each other again. Recent spoilers claim that Shanks may go to the Wano Country after the news about Kaido and Big Mom's alliance broke. And it (the alliance between Kaido and Big Mom) was really a surprising moment for everyone.

Fans are quite excited to see Luffy ardently training himself for the imminent fight with Kaido. He was shown busy in Chapter 954 giving all his endeavors to master his new Haki technique Ryou under the guidance or supervision of Hyogoro.

One Piece Chapter 955 is likely to be released on September 16, 2019. Its official scans are expected to be released by September 13. It will surely give you more epic moments once it is released. However, remember that there is no guarantee that all these theories will go straight to the mark. Thus, we still need to wait for the release of its official scan.

