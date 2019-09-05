It's a wrap for Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship'

New Delhi (India), Sept 5 (ANI): It's a wrap for Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship'! As the shoot culminated for the cast and crew of the film, Vicky took to Twitter to announce the pack-up and talked about his experience of filming the movie.

"Rolled our last shot for 'BHOOT Part 1- The Haunted Ship' and we finally wrap this very special film of ours. Fought many of my own fears through the journey of this Film. Can't wait to spook you all out with this one on #Nov15th. #Bhoot ...," he tweeted. [{6add29a0-2979-40ad-8e8b-c8e486e191f8:intradmin/fgnjyhfmy.JPG}]

In June, the makers of the film released the first look poster of the film where the 'Manmarziyan' actor dons an extremely spooky look. In the poster, a bloodied hand with long nails is seen grabbing the 31-year-old's bruised face as he peeks out of a ship's broken window.

The film which marks the directorial debut of Bhanu Pratap Singh is slated to hit the theatres on November 15 this year. It is produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan. (ANI)

