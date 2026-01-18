Nigeria's Triumph: Clinching Bronze at AFCON

Nigeria has once again demonstrated its prowess on the football field, securing third place at the Africa Cup of Nations. The team edged out Egypt in a tense penalty shootout, ending 4-2 after a goalless draw during regular play.

Goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali emerged as a hero for the Nigerians, saving crucial penalties from Egypt's Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush. Despite having goals from Paul Onauchu and Ademola Lookman disallowed, Nigeria maintained composure to seal their victory in the Casablanca-based Stadion Mohamed V.

This win marks Nigeria's ninth third-place finish in the prestigious tournament, showcasing their consistent excellence in African football competition.

