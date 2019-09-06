Sherlock Season 5: Martin Freeman says Benedict Cumberbatch, creators’ all ‘super busy’

Is BBC One really interested to air Sherlock Season 5? This is a million-dollar question and fans are wondering that the network is reluctant in renewing the popular series starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman.

It has been over 2 years since Sherlock Season 4 dropped its finale. The official confirmation of Sherlock Season 5's renewal by BBC was never announced, still fans continue hoping to see Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman in the British crime drama television series based on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's Sherlock Holmes detective stories simply because the lead actors and creators (Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat) have always given positive notes on the making of Season 5.

Steven Moffat earlier stated that Sherlock Season 5 would be on the small screen featuring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman's famous characters' changed life and their journey ahead. Both Sherlock and Watson are consciously living in a myth and battling wrong-doers. This was an indication that the fifth season will come, no matter how long it takes.

On the other hand, the lead actor Benedict Cumberbatch previously denied all rumors surrounding his discontinuation including the series' discontinuation saying, "Nobody has ever closed the door on Sherlock." In a recent interview of Martin Freeman by Collider, he said that "not only he, but Benedict Cumberbatch, Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss are super busy and that's the reason they do not want to run the risk of ruining the show's legacy by producing a subpar season. Indirectly, he had given a hint for the making of Season 5.

"They're few and far between, the discussions about Sherlock, just because Mark [Gatiss] and Steven [Moffat], the writers, and Benedict [Cumberbatch] and I, are all lucky enough to be not only working on stuff that we like and are interested in, but we know what Sherlock is. You don't look that gift horse in the mouth 'cause that sort of stuff doesn't happen very often, in someone's life. It's a huge, huge, worldwide hit, and way beyond anything we could've imagined," he further said.

Fans should not be depressed for not getting any positive hints on Sherlock Season 5 from the BBC One. In the past, we have observed plenty of positive indications on the making of Season 5 directly from the lead actors and series makers. Currently, there is no other option than having patience. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.