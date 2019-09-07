Indian delegation at TIFF explores international film collaborations

The Indian delegation, visiting the Toronto International Film Festival, held deliberations with a number of people from international filmmaking industry as part of their global outreach for golden jubilee edition of International Film Festival of India (IFFI). The delegation met Lisa Macleod, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sports, Toronto, Ontario at the India pavilion on the sideline of the festival and told her about the planned activities at IFFI 2019.

They also held discussion with Viviana A Dirolli, executive director, and Diego Marambio Avaria, International Affairs Coordinator, of Argentina's National Institute of Cinema and Audiovisual Arts (INCAA), with an aim to explore the possibility of a co-production treaty between the two countries. INCAA invited India to participate in the premiere film festival of Argentina - Mar del Plata International Film Festival 2019 as well as in Ventana Sur 2019, which is attended by the entire Latin American community.

INCAA extended an invitation to the Indian delegation to visit Argentina and initiate dialogue on co-production between the two countries. The delegation also met Jana Wolff, head- marketing and advertising, Berlin International Film Festival, and discussed possibilities of a more prominent presence for India at Berlinale 2020.

