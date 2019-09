Italian actor Luca Marinelli won the best actor award at the Venice Film Festival on Saturday for his portrayal of a poor, aspiring writer in "Martin Eden" while French actress Ariane Ascaride won the best actress award.

Ascaride won for her role in "Gloria Mundi" in which she plays a mother desperate to help her financially-strapped family in this drama set in Marseilles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)