Jaeden Martell to star alongside Susan Sarandon in 'Tunnels'

Child star Jaeden Martell will share screen space with veteran actor Susan Sarandon in the upcoming drama film, "Tunnels". The movie will be directed by John Krokidas of Kill Your Darlings" fame from a script by Victoria Rose, reported Deadline.

The story is set years after a school shooting and follows a grandmother (Sarandon) who raised the shooter. She finds an unlikely but wonderful friendship in a bullied teenage boy (Martell) whose brother was one of the victims. Through each other, these two outsiders find redemption against the backdrop of a town still grieving. With their strength and ability to forgive, they help one another heal.

The project will be produced by Colin Bates and Michael Jefferson alongside Matt Smith and Brad Mendelsohn. Ethan Terra, Cindy Bru and Frank Frattaroli will executive produce.

Martell currently features in "It: Chapter Two", the sequel to his 2017 horror blockbuster "It".

