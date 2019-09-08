I may pop up in 'American Horror Story: 1984': Sarah Paulson

Sarah Paulson is not officially a part of "American Horror Story: 1984", but the actor has teased that she may appear in the upcoming season of the anthology series. The actor, who has featured in all the eight preceding seasons of the Ryan Murphy-created series, said not being on the sets of the show is a "bittersweet" feeling as she has a lot of friends who are still part of it.

"I'm getting updates about how it's all going and what they're doing, and I'm like, 'Wait, what? You worked until two? Oh, I remember working until two on that show. And then I'm also very glad that I can wake up at a decent hour because I'm not cross-eyed from having worked insane nights. "But, it'll be hard. I'll be watching and cheering everybody on. I'm really excited for this season. I think it's a really cool idea for the show this year. And you never know, I may pop up. You never know. No promises though," Paulson told Entertainment Tonight.

The actor was talking on the sidelines of premiere of DreamWorks Animation's "Abominable" at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

