Donald Sutherland closes the Venice Film Festival on Saturday with art thriller "The Burnt Orange Heresy", about a greedy art critic who goes to extreme lengths for success and fame. The 84-year-old Hollywood veteran plays a reclusive artist who does not want to share his work in the movie which also starts British rocker Mick Jagger and actors Claes Bang and Elizabeth Debicki. Mick Jagger swaps stage for set in art thriller 'The Burnt Orange Heresy'

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger swaps the stage for a film set in "The Burnt Orange Heresy", a thriller about a dishonest and greedy art critic desperate for success and recognition. "The Square" actor Claes Bang plays the main character James Figueras, a Milan-based art critic tired of giving lectures to American tourists. 'Hustlers' stars JLo and Constance Wu talk empowerment at Toronto Film Festival

The cast and crew of 'Hustlers,' a movie about strippers in New York City, hit the red carpet for the film's premiere at the Toronto Film Festival on Saturday, and their main message was the empowering experience of working on a female-led project. 'Hustlers' stars Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Keke Palmer, Cardi B and with a cameo from Lizzo. It follows a group of dancers at a strip club in New York City, who come up with a less-than-legal way of making money from their Wall Street customers after the stock market crash of 2008 dries up their regular incomes. 'It: Chapter Two' Floats to No. 1 With $91 Million

Leave it to Pennywise to deliver a much-needed jolt to the domestic box office. Warner Bros. and New Line's "It: Chapter Two" arrived with $91 million, a promising start to fall after a lackluster summer moviegoing season. While those ticket sales are behind the jaw-dropping $123 million launch of its predecessor, 2017's "It," the follow-up still ranks as the second-best horror opening in history, as well as the second-highest bow for the month of September (both behind "It"). Directed by Andy Muschietti, "It: Chapter Two" was also a necessary win for Warner Bros. following a dismal summer that saw disappointments such as "The Kitchen," "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" and "Shaft." Macca turns magical Grandude with children's book

He may be one of the world's most famous musicians, but Paul McCartney is also just a regular grandfather - and that is the experience he draws on for his new children's book "Hey Grandude!". While the title is a nod to one of The Beatles' best known songs, "Hey, Jude", it is inspired by a nickname given to McCartney, 77, by one of his eight grandchildren. Marinelli, Ascaride win top acting prizes at Venice Film Festival

Italian actor Luca Marinelli won the best actor award at the Venice Film Festival on Saturday for his portrayal of a poor, aspiring writer in "Martin Eden" while French actress Ariane Ascaride won the best actress award. Ascaride won for her role in "Gloria Mundi" in which she plays a mother desperate to help her financially-strapped family in this drama set in Marseilles. Michael B Jordan, Jamie Foxx take on wrongful convictions, racism in 'Just Mercy'

Michael B. Jordan and Oscar-winner Jamie Foxx tackle the subjects of wrongful convictions and racism in 'Just Mercy,' which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on Friday. Jordan plays real-life U.S. civil rights attorney and social justice activist Bryan Stevenson in the film based on the latter's 2014 book 'Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption.' 'Joker' wins Golden Lion at Venice, Polanski drama is runner-up

Dark drama "Joker" about the origins of the villainous character won the Golden Lion award at the Venice Film Festival on Saturday, while Roman Polanski's military drama about France's notorious Dreyfus affair took the runner-up prize. Joaquin Phoenix, who won rave reviews at the festival, plays DC Comics superhero Batman's nemesis, and the story follows his transformation from vulnerable loner to confident villain.

